St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn played his 1,000th National Hockey League game on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals — in the same season his brother Luke achieved the impressive milestone with the Nashville Predators.

The pair are the 10th brother duo in NHL history to play 1,000 games, and the first to do it in the same campaign, per Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli. Luke, a defenseman, achieved the feat on October 17 against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Congratulations to Brayden and Luke Schenn on becoming the first pair of brothers in NHL history to both hit the 1,000 game milestone in the same season,” Seravalli wrote on Thursday night.

The Schenn brothers join the Niedermayers (Scott and Rob), the Sedins (Henrik and Daniel), the Staals (Eric, Jordan and Marc), and the Sutters (Brent and Ron), per Daily Faceoff.

Brayden has recorded 12 goals and 34 points in 59 games with the Blues this season; Luke is at a goal and five points over 58 games of his own with the Predators in 2024-25.

Brayden and Luke played three and a half seasons together with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2012 to 2016, but their careers have gone on different paths since. The former began his career with the Los Angeles Kings in 2009-10, and was dealt to the Flyers in 2011. The latter began playing in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008-09, and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

This year, both players have emerged as trade candidates ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

Both Schenn brothers are trade candidates

Although there has been some speculation that some teams are looking to reunite the two brothers, a couple of NHL insiders have thrown hot water on that.

As TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Friday morning, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is very hesitant to part with the heart and soul captain in St. Louis.

“The Blues position on Schenn hasn’t changed,” Dreger confirmed. “He won’t be traded unless a team steps up and pushes Armstrong to go to Schenn and ask him to waive NTC. I believe a team will make it interesting.”

Brayden is still looking for an elusive Stanley Cup, and if a contender makes a good enough offer, it wouldn't be surprising if he waived his no-trade clause.

Luke is more likely to get traded, as the Predators are having an abysmal year and sitting second last in the Central Division with a 21-30-7 record. The two-time champion would be a solid addition to a third pairing on a contending club, especially as he knows how to win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And there are a plethora of teams with playoff aspirations who could use a bruising blue liner like Luke come playoff time.

With 1,000 games now under their respective belts, it's been a couple of standout careers for the Schenn brothers in the National Hockey League. It'll be interesting to see if one or both are traded before the deadline in exactly seven days.