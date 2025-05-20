There's quite a bit of speculation around the National Hockey League that more franchises are on the way. That expansion speculation now seems to be cooling, per The Athletic. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in an interview with the outlet that expansion isn't a top priority right now for the league.

Houston and Atlanta have been mentioned as possible landing spots for new teams.

“I think what Gary (Bettman) is clear about is, there is no current intention to open up a formal expansion process and invite bids. It’s much more of a one-on-one conversation and relationship we have with various potential owners,” Daly said.

Atlanta previously was home to the Thrashers, who ended up leaving the city for Winnipeg in 2011. Before the Thrashers, the city also had a short-lived team called the Flames. Houston was previously home to a World Hockey Association team called the Aeros, in the 1970s.

Critics say one reason to halt expansion talks is that there isn't enough talent available to fill new team rosters. Daly disagrees with that notion.

“So we have more than enough talent, from my perspective. That’s not even a minor concern,” he added.

The door isn't closed completely to NHL expansion

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had spoken positively in the past about bringing new clubs to the league. In early May, he teased about an opportunity for NHL hockey to return to Atlanta.

“It’s a different place than when the Flames and the Thrashers left, in terms of how big the city is, how robust it is, the sporting interest,” the commissioner said, per Sportsnet Canada.

“I don't think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back — if all the other pieces that are referred to were put together.”

While Daly doesn't seem fully on board, he stopped short of contrasting the commissioner.

“I think what the commissioner has said, and I’ll echo, is that if the right opportunity for expansion came along and all the boxes were checked, we would bring that to the Board (of Governors) on some basis,” Daly added. “We’d bring it obviously to our Executive Committee first, and then, if appropriate, the (full) Board, and kind of take their temperature on whether it’s something they want to pursue.”

The league's deputy commissioner added in the interview that there is no timeline on decisions for new franchises. A number of other U.S. cities flirted in the past with starting an NHL franchise, including Portland Oregon.

For now, it seems fans of NHL expansion have to just wait.