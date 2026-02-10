The two favorites in the Women's Ice Hockey tournament at the Olympics are set to square off on Tuesday. Both Canada and the United States played different opponents in the preliminary round on Monday, and Canada's captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, was injured during the contest against Czechia.

Now, an update on the status of Poulin has been given, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Poulin will miss the contest against the United States due to a lower-body injury sustained against Czechia. Canada was ahead 1-0 in the first period and on the power play when Kristýna Kaltounková hit Poulin. The Canadian star left the ice immediately and went to the tunnel.

She did return to the bench during the first period, but did not take a shift. She then did not return in the second period, missing the rest of the game.

Canada went on to win the game 5-1 to give them their second win in regulation. Meanwhile, the United States took a 5-0 win over Switzerland to remain undefeated. Team USA currently leads Group A with three regulation wins in three games, while allowing just one goal in the process. Canada's first game against Finland was postponed due to illness within the Finnish squad. They sit second in the group with two regulation wins, while also giving up just one goal.

The loss of Poulin could prove big for Canada. The captain is in her fifth Olympic games, and has lit the Olympic lamp 17 times while adding 19 assists in her career. This includes two goals in the 2010 gold medal game against the United States.

This game may not have a massive effect on the overall outcome of the tournament. All five teams from Group A will move to the Playoff Round, along with the top three teams from Group B. The only thing at stake here is seeding in the next round.

Since women's hockey came to the Winter Games in 2002, the gold medal game has featured Canada against the United States six of the seven times, including four straight. In 2006, Sweden upset the United States in the semifinals, leading Team USA to win bronze, while Canada took gold over Sweden.

With Poulin considered day-to-day, if the two storied rivals do indeed meet for gold for a seventh time, hopefully the star Canadian will be back in the lineup.