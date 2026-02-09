Team Canada is looking to repeat as gold medalists in women's ice hockey at the 2026 Olympics. Those hopes took a potential setback on Monday, as Marie-Philip Poulin left the ice with a lower-body injury.

Canada had a 1-0 lead mid-way through the first period against Czechia when Poulin took a hit from Kristýna Kaltounková on the powerplay, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. She skated directly to the bench and went down the tunnel.

Right after the team captain left the game, Sarah Filler found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Then, Poulin's wife and linemate, Laura Stacey, made it 3-0 just seconds later. Canada would take a 4-0 lead in the first period. They made it 5-0 just seconds into the second period, where the score currently sits seven minutes into the period.

Poulin briefly returned to the bench for Canada in the first period, but did not take a shift, and then did not return to the bench at the start of the second period, per Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated and Daily Faceoff.

Article Continues Below

The Team Canada captain has been a major part of the success of the nation in the Olympics. She played in her first Olympic Games in 2010, as Canada took their third straight gold medal, defeating the United States in the gold medal game. Poulin scored five goals while adding two assists in five games that year, including two goals in the gold medal game in 2010.

She went on to help Canada win gold in 2014 as well, but the team took the Silver in 2018, falling to Team USA. Canada would avenge that loss to Team USA in 2022, winning the gold. Poulin has now played in 24 games in her Olympic career with 17 goals and 19 assists.

Canada is currently 1-0 in the tournament, after a 4-0 victory over Switzerland on Saturday. The team looks to be well on its way to a 2-0 record. Canada will take the ice again, hopefully with Poulin, on Tuesday, facing the United States.