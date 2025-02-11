The Ottawa Senators are looking for some help before the NHL trade deadline. Ottawa is rumored to be wanting some new bodies on defense as well as up front, per the Ottawa Citizen.

General manager Steve Staios is reportedly very interested in getting depth on offense for a club that's been banged up this season. The Senators are 29-23-4 on the year, and have had to skate without Nick Cousins for a good while. Cousins is getting surgery on an injured knee and out for the campaign.

In recent days, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto have also been banged up.

“Every team goes through it and has injuries,” Senators alternate captain Thomas Chabot said. “It’s not just us. Guys have to step up and it’s a next-man-up mentality to fill that role. On the other side, you’re looking at the break to recharge and be ready for a big push down the stretch here.”

The NHL trade deadline is March 7, so the Senators will have to move soon if getting some new pieces is the plan.

Senators have their eyes on a few possible prospects

Ottawa is already targeting a few players who may be open to moving before the deadline. Ryan Donato from the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Seattle Kraken's Brandon Tanev are rumored to be targets.

Donato has 37 points this season, in 53 game appearances. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, which is a major attraction to the Senators. Ottawa doesn't have much wiggle room at the moment to make a trade.

Tanev is a name that has been on the club's radar for awhile now. He actually was sought after by the Senators before the season, but the Kraken held on to him. Tanev has posted 17 total points this season, for a Kraken team that's pretty much out of playoff contention.

The Senators are struggling at the moment. Ottawa has lost three games in a row, and desperately need a turnaround. The club next plays Montreal on February 22.