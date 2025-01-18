The Ottawa Senators played the Washington Capitals close on Thursday night. However, the Senators fell to the Capitals in overtime thanks to an Alex Ovechkin overtime goal. The game was more notable for Ottawa than the opponent or result, though. Thursday's contest marked the first time Jakob Chychrun faced his former team in his former city since an offseason trade to the Capitals.

Chychrun spent the last one-and-a-half seasons with the Senators after a trade from the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes. However, things simply did not work out for Ottawa or Chychrun. The team failed to make a legitimate challenge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And while Chychrun played well, it looked as if the relationship between player and team would be short-lived.

Chychrun and the Senators are now finding success on their own. The Capitals defenseman has settled in well with his new team and is on pace for career-best offensive numbers. Ottawa, meanwhile, are finally challenging for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So why did they not find success with each other? Chychrun chimed in with his thoughts before Thursday's win.

“I mean, I don't know. I didn't trade myself,” Chychrun told Sportsnet. “I think a lot of people were talking about the fit. Obviously, they got the two, (Jake) Sanderson and (Thomas) Chabot, on the left side. And, I think, maybe the fit wasn't as good as it is here (with the Capitals).”

Jakob Chychrun, Senators benefitting from Capitals trade

Jakob Chychrun and the Senators are both doing well after the Capitals trade. Chychrun has 30 points in 38 games in the American capital city. Washington has bounced back from a disappointing 2023-24 campaign to become one of the best teams in the NHL. At this time, they are sitting comfortably at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Meanwhile, the Senators are benefitting more than their positon in the standings. Ottawa received defenseman Nick Jensen as part of the deal with Washington. Jensen has never been as offensively impactful as Chychrun. However, he has proven to be an incredibly stabilizing presence on the blueline. Moreover, he has helped Chabot enjoy the best defensive season of his career to this point.

In the end, there seem to be no hard feelings. Sometimes things don't work out and a trade is best for all involved. Ottawa is playing well, the Capitals are Stanley Cup contenders, and Chychrun is thriving. It's a rare win-win-win scenario in the NHL.