The Ottawa Senators are fighting for their playoff lives entering the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Senators had a rough start to the 2024-25 campaign. And it appeared as if they were headed for another disappointing year. However, Ottawa soon turned things around. At this time, missing the playoffs by any means would be a major disappointment.

The NHL is breaking for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which begins on Wednesday. Entering this break, the Senators are in a rather good spot. They have lost three straight games. But they are fourth in the Atlantic Division on 62 points. This has them sitting as the first Wild Card team in the East, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators have long had a talented roster. Names such as Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, and Brady Tkachuk have had a major impact on this team. Many expected this lineup to compete for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs long before this. Better late than never, for sure, but it's something Ottawa fans have waited a long time to see.

Ottawa has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017. They made the Eastern Conference Finals that season. Moreover, they were one goal away from the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. This is where the Senators are trying to go within the next few seasons.

This year's NHL Trade Deadline could help lay the groundwork for their success. Whether the Senators become traditional buyers remains to be seen. If they do, there is one area of the ice that could use some improvement before the buzzer sounds on March 7th.

A scoring winger would help the Senators in a major way

There are a couple of moves the Senators could make at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The team's needs have remained relatively consistent over the year, which does make approaching the deadline a bit easier. You know what you're looking for and can do the due diligence earlier in the season.

This year, the Senators need to add a scoring winger to its lineup. The Senators have players who can score without a doubt. As a team, however, their offensive attack isn't anything special. They are in the bottom half of the league in terms of Goals For Per Game, according to ESPN.

Digging a bit deeper, the offensive numbers aren't the best. The Senators rank 25th in the NHL in Goals For Percentage at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. They are 30th in terms of Goals For Per 60 Minutes, as well. In all situations, Ottawa ranks 14th in GF% and 21st in GF/60.

No matter how you slice it, the Senators have had issues scoring goals. Adding a goal-scoring winger makes a ton of sense to help alleviate these issues. Especially given some of the current injuries Ottawa has suffered throughout the season.

Beyond the injuries, they could use some added offensive punch higher up the lineup. Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, and Brady Tkachuk have played well. They have scored a fair amount for the team this season. However, both of their third-line wingers — David Perron and Michael Amadio — have not provided offensive depth in 2024-25. It is worth noting that Perron has only played 18 games to this point in the season, though.

There are a number of scoring wingers the Senators can pursue at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Who they decide to bring in certainly remains to be seen. If they can add the right player, though, it could help them end a nearly 10-year-long postseason drought.