The Ottawa Senators are in a 0-2 hole against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Battle of Ontario, but Brady Tkachuk insists not one player in the locker room is worried.

After losing 3-2 in Game 2 on Tuesday night, Tkachuk made it clear this Senators group believes they can come back.

Via NHL.com:

“There’s not one ounce of panic, doubt in this locker room,” Tkachuk said. “Honestly, there’s not one ounce of panic.”

In fairness, Ottawa now returns home for Games 3 and 4, which is always an advantage for any team to play in front of their fans. Despite the lack of playoff experience on the roster, head coach Travis Green liked what he saw from his squad in Game 2 and believes they will claw their way back into the series:

“First of all, a lot of our guys haven’t played a lot of playoff hockey,” Green said. They haven’t lost a playoff game in that way either. We talked about that quickly. I really liked the way we played tonight. Good step for our group. Looking forward to the next game.”

The Senators were down 2-0 within 10 minutes of the first period, but they responded, with Tkachuk scoring his first-ever playoff goal before Adam Gaudette also found the back of the net to tie things up at two.

Tkachuk is looking ahead to Game 3 and knows the Senators are capable of bouncing back from the OT defeat:

“We just try to make it hard to play against, and I think we did that,” Tkachuk said. “I don’t think they had many Grade-A chances; it was a tight-checking game. It comes down to overtime, it comes down to one shot, and yeah, things happen. You’re not always going to get the bounces, you’re not always going to have the hard work get rewarded. So be it. It’s just going to make it that much sweeter. Move on to the next game.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.