The Ottawa Senators finally made the playoffs, paying off their lengthy rebuild. Mostly homegrown players led them to their first berth since 2017, like captain Brady Tkachuk and defenseman Jake Sanderson. But a few key veteran additions helped them along as well. One of the biggest for the Senators was Claude Giroux, whose contract is expiring on July 1. Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch reported Tuesday that the two sides are working on a deal.

“Dave Poulin says the organization ‘loves Claude Giroux' and ‘the negotiations continue,'” Garrioch reported, citing comments from the Senators' VP of Hockey Operations.

Giroux spent 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, helping them reach the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. When his contract was expiring in 2022, they traded him to the Florida Panthers. He helped them finish off a historic regular season, but they lost in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Article Continues Below
More Ottawa Senators News
Nikolaj Ehlers in the center, Brandon Tanev, and Dan Vladar on the outsides. Senators' logo in the background, free agency, nhl free agency, senators dream, senators free agency
Senators’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Senators nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency
Senators’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyRB Hayek ·
Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux (28) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period in game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Senators rumors: Ottawa, Claude Giroux have made progress on new contractJordan Llanes ·
Ottawa Senators right wing Adam Gaudette (81) is named the second star in game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Canadian Tire Centre.
2 best Adam Gaudette destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyTristin McKinstry ·
Vladislav Gavrikov with questions marks around him, Kings, NHL Free agency, free agent
3 best Vladislav Gavrikov destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyBryan Logan ·
Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center
3 best Claude Giroux destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyMichael Whitaker ·

Then Giroux hit free agency, opting to come closer to home and signing with the Senators. He scored a career-high 35 goals in his first season in Ottawa at 35 years old. After 21 goals the following year and 15 this past season, he is set to be a free agent. Giroux will be 37 years old when the season begins, so another 35-goal season is not likely. But he can still be a valuable veteran voice in the locker room as the Senators look to advance in the playoffs.

According to CapWages, the Senators will have over $15 million in cap space to start the offseason. Most of their playoff core is locked in long-term, with a big decision on Shane Pinto coming soon. But that should not prevent them from striking a deal with the veteran Giroux. Adam Gaudette, Matthew Highmore, and Nick Cousins are other free-agent forwards from last year's Ottawa squad. They should be able to retain Giroux and make a big splash in free agency.