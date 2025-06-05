The Ottawa Senators had a great season, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, there are a lot of positives to take from this season. But those positives might turn into negatives if things don't come to fruition. If the Senators' nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency comes true, then it could derail the progress they have made.

This is a team that appears to be on the rise. However, with a tight salary cap and some possible free agents leaving, they have choices to make. This Senators' free agency period might be a tough one, and one the organization must overcome. Ultimately, Ottawa could face challenges.

So, while there is plenty of goodwill in the Canadian capital, it could easily be undermined. Remember, many regular playoff participants, such as the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, missed the postseason dance. That means bubble teams like the Senators must work harder to stay in the race. Yet, several offseason scenarios could threaten that.

The Senators cannot handle the cap crunch

The Senators have just over $15 million in cap space, which is not a lot for one offseason. Overall, there are several Senators' free agents who are looking for a new contract. Claude Giroux is among them and has been very valuable for the Sens. So far, Giroux and the Senators are in talks and could come together for a new contract soon.

Giroux had a solid season with Ottawa, registering 15 goals and 35 assists while playing on the first line with Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk. However, if the Senators cannot reach an agreement with Giroux, it could spell disaster, as they would lose one of their top veterans. Ottawa needs to determine what to do with Giroux and also consider whether to retain Nick Cousins.

The cap crunch might hinder them during NHL free agency, as they might be unable to acquire the players they need to take the next step. If that happens, it could threaten everything they have worked for to this point.

Ottawa fails to get a good backup goalie in NHL free agency

Anton Forsberg is among the Senators' free agents who might leave Ottawa if they cannot re-sign him. Overall, he did an adequate job for Ottawa, going 11-12-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901 over 27 games. Much of that occurred while Linus Ullmark was out with an injury. If Forsberg leaves the Senators, they will need another backup goalie.

The Senators realized how valuable a backup goalie could be last season. Therefore, signing a good backup goalie is paramount. Currently, Dan Vladar is the best option on the market for backup goalies. If Ottawa cannot sign him, it could hurt them, especially if they also lose out on Forsberg.

Senators don't get offensive depth in NHL free agency

The Senators were great defensively. However, their offense stalled often. Tkachuk also took a step back, scoring 55 points over 72 games after tallying 74 in 81 the previous season. Meanwhile, Stutzle had 24 goals and 55 assists over 82 games, while Drake Batherson added 26 goals and 42 helpers over 82 games.

But the Sens lack depth beyond those three. Yes, Jake Sanderson has the potential to become better and did increase his output from 39 to 57 points. However, beyond that, there was little help. Shane Pinto has not been the answer on the third line, as he only had 37 points over 70 games.

Ottawa needs to sign a free agent who can help the secondary lines with some offense. Ultimately, there might be days when the top line stalls, and that is when the Senators need someone on the bottom six to produce.

Ottawa fails to attract NHL free agents

Ottawa has not always been a favorable destination for big-time free agents, and that could become a problem. Recently, their most significant acquisitions were Ullmark (via trade and extension) and Giroux (in 2022 free agency). However, aside from that, there has been little fanfare in Ottawa.

Despite showing the NHL that the future is bright in Ottawa, there is a distinct possibility that the Sens might not be able to attract any of the big-time free agents. What do the Senators do if they cannot attract a suitable free agent?

Ottawa has some of its best players locked up for several seasons. However, the cap crunch and their history of not attracting high-quality free agents could produce nightmares for the Senators next season. The Sens could fall back into mediocrity if they cannot navigate these issues or find a way to retain their best assets.