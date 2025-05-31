After a thrilling six game series loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Ottawa Senators have shifted focus to competing once again for a playoff spot. One of the key cogs of recent Senators teams, veteran forward Claude Giroux, would like to stay with the franchise. It appears the feeling is mutual according to reports from the Ottawa Citizen's Bruce Garrioch.

“Postmedia has spoken with several league executives since the Senators were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and all agree that Giroux’s next deal should have a base salary in the $3 million range plus achievable bonuses that could allow him to make between $4.5-to-$5 million,” wrote Garrioch on Friday. “Those league executives also predicted that the Senators likely will get a deal done because both sides are committed to making it happen, and it makes sense for Giroux to stay in Ottawa.”

Keeping Giroux north of the border is a smart move for Ottawa general manager Steve Staios, head coach Travis Green and the rest of the team brass. He's a tenacious and crafty offensive player, and a great mentor to a younger team. Furthermore, the role he has played as assistant captain has helped Brady Tkachuk grow into his role as captain. So, how long could a new deal between Giroux and Ottawa last?

Will Senators, Claude Giroux hammer out new contract?

According to Garrioch's report, the tenure is likely the biggest sticking point. Giroux is 37 years old, so he's definitely on the tail end of his career. Yet, as he showed last year, he can still contribute to a team that competes for a Stanley Cup next season. It's also clear he'd prefer to do it for more than one year, based on how he's played.

It is certainly more likely for Staios and the Senators' leadership to get Giroux back. Both sides want it to happen. If the money and length is right, then count on seeing Giroux back in red, black and gold. If all goes according to plan, then a longer run in next season's Stanley Cup Playoffs will hopefully be in order.