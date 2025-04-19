The Ottawa Senators are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the first time the team has made the postseason since 2017. Things have certainly changed over the years, with new young stars taking the reins in the Canadian capital. Thankfully, they have veteran voices such as Claude Giroux to lean on.

Giroux has experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers. The veteran forward played a pivotal role in some of the postseason Flyers teams in the early 2010s. In fact, his 10 goals and 21 points in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs helped Philadelphia make the Stanley Cup Final.

Giroux is in the final stages of his career at this point. He is 37 years old and playing on the final season of his contract. The future is something he will need to address down the line. For now, he wants to prepare the younger stars on the team for the postseason fight ahead. Giroux sent a message to those young stars before their first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It’s the best time of the year,” the Senators star said, via Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan. “Personally, I will be nervous. It’s why you play the game, to be in these big games that put you on your toes. It’s not going to be any different (from the regular season). It might be playoffs, but it’s still just hockey.”

This is a rather unique opportunity for Giroux, as well. The veteran winger is playing for his hometown team. Winning the Stanley Cup — an accolade that has eluded him to this point — would be a storybook ending to his career.

Of course, there is a lot of work needed to reach that point. The Senators are considerable underdogs heading into their first-round matchup with the Maple Leafs. In saying this, Ottawa has the talent to potentially make a surprising run. Their series against Toronto begins on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.