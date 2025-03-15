The Ottawa Senators were dealt a scare on Thursday night when captain Brady Tkachuk remained on the bench for the final minutes of the third period due to a hip injury. However, it appears he's ready to roll for Saturday's Battle of Ontario with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Travis Green shed light on Tkachuk's status.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“He’s fine,” Green said.

Tkachuk was a key piece for Team USA in the 4 Nations but he was battered and bruised after the tournament, missing about a week. That being said, he's healthy now and continues to help the Senators in their pursuit of a playoff spot. Ottawa is first in the Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference.

Their captain is a big reason for the success. He's scored 27 goals and supplied 25 assists this season for a total of 52 points. He's been red-hot in March so far as well, netting six times and tallying two helpers. The Senators are on a five-game winning streak and will be looking to extend it to six on Saturday against the Maple Leafs, a bitter rival.

Practically no one had expectations for Ottawa in 2024-25 but they've surprised many across the league. While Tkachuk is key, Tim Stutzle's breakout campaign has been a huge help as well, while Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, and Jake Sanderson have all done their part as well. This team has a very solid core. They just acquired Dylan Cozens in the Norris trade, too.

Knowing Tkachuk is close to full strength is good news. Aside from his talent, he's also a vocal leader and one of the toughest players in the NHL. He'll be looking to keep his hot streak going on Saturday as the Battle of Ontario takes center stage at Scotiabank Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 PM ET.

It should be a highly entertaining game between two playoff teams.