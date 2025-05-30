The New York Islanders are entering a new era this offseason. After a dismal 2024-25 season, they allowed Lou Lamoriello's contract to expire. After a month-long search, they landed on former Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant GM Mathieu Darche. His first roster move is in the books, as he certified Kyle Pamieri's two-year contract extension. But Darche should continue editing the Islanders' roster by trading JG Pageau.

Lamoriello traded for JG Pageau at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline, coming from the Ottawa Senators. He made an immediate impact, scoring eight goals in the 2020 bubble postseason. He signed a six-year, $25 million deal to stay on Long Island, which has one year left. As a new executive takes over, he should be looking for places to trim salary and add through free agency and trades. The Islanders have that opportunity with Pageau.

At the NHL Trade Deadline, Lamoriello fielded calls on Pageau. The Oilers offered a first-round pick if the Islanders retained half of his cap hit for last year and 2025-26. Lamoriello declined, keeping him on Long Island. Now, Darche should look to trade him this offseason and retain half of his salary if necessary.

The Islanders traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline, getting the 2026 first-round pick and Calum Ritchie. Ritchie is a young center prospect who made the Avalanche out of training camp. Although he went back to the OHL, he has the talent to be the Islanders' third-line center next year. That squeezes out Pageau, whose contract is more tradeable than Casey Cizikas'.

Pageau has a 16-team no-trade list that will make Darche's job a little bit harder. Although the Islanders did not make the playoffs, Darche stated that he wants to get them there soon. The best way to do that is to open up the space for Ritchie.

Best fits if the Islanders trade JG Pageau

Pageau's skills do not come on the offensive end, as he is mostly a defensive centerman. That is fine for most of the younger teams, who can fit him in under the salary cap. He is great in the face-off circle, a solid penalty killer, and can score a little bit. The Islanders should be looking to trade him to a team with plenty of cap space and the need for veteran leadership. With Anders Lee, Palmieri, Mathew Barzal, and Bo Horvat up front, that is not a role they need from Pageau.

One possible trade location for Pageau is the Ottawa Senators. He spent the first eight years of his career there after they took him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He scored four goals in a playoff game against the Rangers in 2017, endearing him to the fans forever. Their young core is ready to win, so adding some defense to their bottom six would be a smart move.

The Islanders could also follow up on the Oilers' interest in Pageau this summer. They are currently busy preparing for the Stanley Cup Final, but may want to make a rental acquisition before the season. Darche should be willing to retain half of Pageau's salary to make this deal work.

Darche should also look to add players through trades this offseason, which could be the end result of a Pageau trade. The Sabres are looking to move on from defenseman Bowen Byram, who could help the Islanders' moribund blue line. Pageau could head up to Western New York and provide some depth to Buffalo's forward unit.

The Islanders should move on from Pageau, not because he is not an impactful player, but because he is replaceable with their current prospect pool.