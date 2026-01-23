A Thursday night clash between the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins and the host Edmonton Oilers looked to be a solid matchup on paper. Both teams are in second place in their respective divisions. The tilt could be a potential Stanley Cup showdown.

Despite the pedigree, the Penguins proved to be the better team at Rogers Place. With the Oilers starting ex-Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry in net, the Penguins scored three goals in four shots on the Stanley Cup winner. Gino Hard shared the visitors' complete domination to open the weeknight matchup on X, formerly Twitter.

THE PENGUINS HAVE 3 GOALS ON 4 SHOTS 3 MINUTES IN AGAINST THEIR FORMER GOALIE TRISTAN JARRY 🫨🚨 pic.twitter.com/NfigiUSDMV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 23, 2026

The Penguins continued their two-game winning streak to open up this current Western Conference road trip. A 6-3 win in Seattle over the Kraken preceded a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday evening. After getting to Jarry in Thursday's first period, the Pens look poised to rise to the top of the Metro Division.

Pittsburgh's dominant first period against their ex-netminder kicked off a third win in a row, as it raced out to a 6-2 victory in Edmonton. Can the Pens maintain this hot streak as January draws to a close?

Oilers-Penguins goalie swap still has an unclear winner

Both the Oilers and Penguins looked to shake up their seasons when the teams swapped starting goalies. Jarry was sent to the Oilers, while Stuart Skinner went the other way back to Pittsburgh. While the hope was that both goaltenders would get back to their previous forms in a new home, the reality has been a bit rockier than that.

The Penguins scored three times in 35 seconds against Jarry on Thursday evening. It was the third fastest three-goal spurt in team history, according to Sportsnet Stats on X.

The offense continued its torrid pace as of late, scoring six goals before Thursday's matchup concluded. While Jarry took the ice against his former team, Skinner had the night off following his start against Calgary. If both clubs can maintain their current places in the standings, they could see each other once again in a few months. Will Jarry get back on track before another potential matchup at his first NHL home?