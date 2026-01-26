The Pittsburgh Penguins just finished a four-game Western Conference road trip. On the trip, the Pens won all four games, including a victory over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. In their last game, the team took a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, but a play at the end of the game may result in punishment.

The Department of Player Safety is reviewing the Bryan Rust hit on Brock Boeser, and the expectation is that supplemental discipline will ensue, according to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK News.

Bryan Rust get the elbow up on Brock Boeser late in the third. 🎥: Sportsnet | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ykovrXFuTp — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) January 26, 2026

After a scoreless first quarter of the game, the Penguins got a goal from Evgeni Malkin, plus two from Ben Kindel, making it 3-0 heading into the third period of play. Jake DeBrusk and Teddy Blueger both scored for the Canucks, making it a tight end to the game. In the closing seconds of the game, Brock Boeser was aiming for the tie, but Rust came in with a high hit, connecting with the head of Boeser.

Boeser needed to be helped off the ice, while Rust was called for a two-minute minor penalty for an illegal check to the head. The check will now be reviewed by the Department of Player Safety, which could result in suspension or a fine. The hearing will happen on Tuesday morning, according to a post by NHL Player Safety on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Canucks players were not happy with the hit on Boeser.

“I think it’s a pretty dirty play, to be honest with you,” Jake DeBrusk told the media after the game, according to Abhilasha Aditi of Pro Football Network.

In the defense of Rust, he has no history of suspension or fines in his 12-year career. Meanwhile, the Canucks did not have an update on the status of Boeser after the game.

The Penguins are 26-14-11 on the season, which places them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. The team is making a surprising push for a playoff spot and will be hopeful to have Rust, one of their top six forwards, on the ice when they have the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.