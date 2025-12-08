The Arizona Cardinals have endured plenty of low points this season, but Sunday’s 45-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams (10-3) may have been the most jarring. The loss not only cemented their second five-game skid, but also showcased a sharp talent gap between Arizona and its NFC West rivals.

After the game, head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t look for excuses. He instead acknowledged the harsh reality of how thoroughly the Cardinals were outmatched.

“They [Rams] were better than us in every facet of the game, So that's very humbling,” said Gannon, via Sleeper Cardinals. “At one point in the game, it is 10-10, then you look up, and you are down a lot of points, quick. Give them credit. It is not ok and not acceptable by me, by any of us in there, and we will get back to work tomorrow.”

Jonathan Gannon following the loss to the Rams: "At one point in the game, it is 10-10, then you look up, and you are down a lot of points, quick. Give them credit. It is not ok and not acceptable by me, by any of us in there, and we will get back to work tomorrow."

Gannon’s comments came after Arizona became the first team in the division to allow all three NFC West opponents to score 40-plus points against them this season, a brutal indicator of where the roster currently stands.

The Cardinals briefly appeared ready to compete, jumping ahead 7-0 on the opening drive and later tying the game at 10-10. But once the Rams settled in, it was a one-sided avalanche.

Los Angeles scored 35 unanswered points, powered by a flawless rhythm from Matthew Stafford and a ground game that shredded Arizona’s injury-hit defense.

By the fourth quarter, the Rams were firmly in cruise control. Their lead was so comfortable that they inserted Jimmy Garoppolo and a lineup of backups for the final two drives — yet still finished with more than 500 total yards on the day.

Already eliminated from postseason contention, the Cardinals (3-10) are playing for pride over the final stretch. And while Sunday’s loss offered little encouragement, it also gives Gannon a clearer picture of the major roster and schematic fixes that must be prioritized heading into the next season.