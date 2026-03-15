The Chicago Cubs watched their representation in the World Baseball Classic go down Saturday. Seiya Suzuki exited in scary fashion during the semifinals round with Team Japan against Team Venezuela.

The Cubs' designated hitter left gingerly after this slide toward second base.

Seiya Suzuki limped off the field after getting caught stealing to end the first inning 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/yO7HlU9LE8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2026

Suzuki was one of the more hyped up superstars for Japan entering the WBC. Rightfully so after delivering 140 hits, 103 RBIs, and scoring 75 runs.

He also pounded a career-best 32 home runs for the MLB Playoff team from last season. Chicago's season ended at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series.

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki starred in World Baseball Classic before injury

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The Cubs' MLB All-Star certainly was living up to the hype of the WBC.

He blasted two home runs in the tournament. The right-hander drove in five runners while also taking six walks. He only struck out once out of a total of nine at-bat attempts.

The center fielder didn't take a swing, however, against Team Venezuela on Saturday. Shohei Ohtani handled the hitting load for his native team in smacking one hit and scoring twice.

Teruaki Sato pounded one hit and added a run but struck out twice at the plate. Shota Morishita drove three runners to home plate off his one hit. Kazuma Okamoto of the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays also pounded one hit for Japan.

Venezuela, however, jumped ahead 7-5 in the seventh inning thanks to Wilyer Abreu. He pounded a three-run home run over right field that scored Ezequiel Tovar and Gleyber Torres.