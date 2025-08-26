Despite only one Stanley Cup Final appearance to show for it, the San Jose Sharks were one of the most dominant teams of the first two decades of the 21st century. The franchise only missed the playoffs three times between 1999-2000 and 2018-19, won the division six times, and frequently made deep postseason runs in that span. A couple of the catalysts of that dominance — most notably Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau — will go down in history as some of the best NHL players without a Stanley Cup.

But after another disappointing Western Conference Final loss seven years ago, things have unravelled for one of the most successful regular season teams of the century. The Sharks entered their rebuild right around the same time as the pandemic hit, and the club hasn't been back to the dance since. San Jose has gone six full campaigns without playoff hockey, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Rock bottom has hit especially hard over the last three seasons, with this iteration of the roster winning just 61 total games between 2022-25. For reference, the record-setting 2022-23 Boston Bruins won 65 games in just 82 tries.

Following back-to-back last place finishes, there's at least a little bit of optimism surrounding the team ahead of the new season. With multiple years to stock up the prospect cupboard, the Sharks boast a couple of terrific young players who are ready to take the next step in 2025-26. We all know about Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 overall selection in 2024 who ended up with 63 points in his first 70 NHL games.

But, besides Celebrini, there are a couple of dynamic young Sharks players who are ready to prove they belong — and help San Jose get back to relevance. Here are three such talents just weeks out from training camp in September.

It could be the Will Smith show in 2025-26

Along with Celebrini, the future of the Sharks is going to run through Will Smith. Selected No. 4 overall by San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft, he was also a rookie last season. The 20-year-old put together a solid campaign, managing 18 goals and 45 points over 74 games.

The Lexington, Massachusetts native spent quite a bit of time in the top-six in 2024-25, and only earned more trust from his head coach as the season went on. While Daily Faceoff currently has him centering the second line, alongside offseason acquisitions Adam Gaudette and Jeff Skinner, Smith could very well start the season paired with Celebrini on the top line. That would significantly increase his ceiling for Year 2 in the National.

Smith was terrific for the United States at the IIHF World Championships, adding seven assists in 10 games as the USA won gold. He's expected to take on an even bigger role in 2025-26, and unlike at the start of last year, he should begin the campaign on the top powerplay unit alongside Celebrini.

A speedy player with proven skill — which he demonstrated during a 71-point showing with the Boston College Eagles in 2023-24 — Smith should be even more effective in his sophomore season as the Sharks look to take a step forward and come out of the NHL's basement.

William Eklund should take another step with Sharks

Although electric rookies Celebrini and Smith commanded most of the spotlight in California last season, another Will quietly put together an excellent season on an awful Sharks team in 2024-25. In his second full National Hockey League campaign, William Eklund increased his point totals from 45 to 58 — in three less games.

Originally selected seventh overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Eklund had an excellent showing with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda in 2022-23, amassing 41 points in 54 games. After his 16-goal, 45-point showing in the big leagues in 2023-24, the Swedish forward emerged into one of the most reliable players on the team last season.

Eklund led the Sharks in both assists (41) and shorthanded points (three), while also ranking second behind just Celebrini in points (58), powerplay points (16) and even-strength points (39). He should begin the 2025-26 season attached at the hip with Celebrini on the top line, and if Smith ends up on that unit as well, all three players could be primed for massive years.

The 22-year-old just seems to get better and better every game, and he, like Smith, will be locked and loaded on the top man advantage unit on opening night. Along with Celebrini and Smith, Eklund is a future franchise cornerstone who could realistically approach the point-per-game threshold if he stays healthy.

Yaroslav Askarov is ready for his moment

While the Sharks have a couple of other young players who could breakout, including Collin Graf up front, and Shakir Mukhamadullin and Jack Thompson on the blue line, one of their more exciting storylines in 2025-26 will be the development of goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Highly touted as one of the top prospects at his position in the NHL, the 23-year-old Russian could be primed for a big season with the Sharks. While he had to split time with Alex Georgiev, Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek in 2024-25, all three of those netminders have moved on — and it's Askarov's turn to be the starter.

Selected 11th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov requested a trade after starter Juuse Saros signed a long-term deal. He was dealt to California last August, and appeared in 12 games with his new team in 2024-25, going 4-6-2 along with a 3.01 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

Although those numbers leave something to be desired, he was much better in the AHL, and lights out for the Barracuda in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. He went 3-2, recording a league-leading 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage. Although Alex Nedeljkovic will battle for starts, it's Askarov's net to lose — and he could be primed for a big step forward. Although it's hard to predict the trajectory of young goalies, there's a reason why the young Russian has been considered one of the top prospects at his position. There's also a reason the Sharks signed him to a two-year, $4 million extension after the trade.

If Smith and Eklund can take the next step, and Askarov rounds into form in the big leagues, there's a very good chance the Sharks won't be in the basement of the National Hockey League next April. Although San Jose is probably still a few years away from exiting the rebuild and legitimately contending for a playoff berth, these three youngsters could be difference-makers in 2025-26.