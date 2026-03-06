Most teams are focused on the NHL Trade Deadline, coming on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. While the San Jose Sharks may be one of those teams looking to make some moves, they have also tended to some other business.

The Sharks have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, according to an announcement from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Alex Nedeljkovic is staying in San Jose. 🥅 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2026

The two-year deal has an AAV of $3 million, according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

Article Continues Below

Nedeljkovic has made his fair share of travels around the league. He was the 37th overall selection of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft, initially being assigned to the ECHL Florida Everblades. He made it to the NHL level for one game in 2016-17, and would return for one more in 2018-19. The netminder fully broke into the NHL in 2020-21, playing 23 games for the Canes that season, going 15-5-3.

He was unable to agree to terms as a restricted free agent following that season and was traded to the Detroit Red Wings, signing a two-year deal. He was the primary starter in 2021-22, playing in 59 games, but would split time between the AHL and NHL the next year. This led to him signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins for 2023-24, where he would play two seasons.

This past offseason, the goaltender was traded to the Sharks. He is 11-9-2 on the season with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage this year. If Nedeljkovic can keep this pace, it would be his best save percentage and lowest goals-against average since the 2020-21 campaign.

The Sharks are 30-25-4 on the season, good for fifth place in the Pacific Division, and three points outside of the last wild card spot in the Western Conference. They return to the ice on Friday night, hosting the St. Louis Blues.