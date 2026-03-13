The San Jose Sharks are fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot in 2025-26, and bottom-six center Ty Dellandrea will aid in that quest for this season — and a couple more campaigns to come — after being re-signed to a two-year, $3.25 million contract extension on Friday, general manager Mike Grier announced.

“Ty has been a consistent performer at both ends of the ice and a big part of our locker room and the culture we’re building,” Grier said in the official release. “We are excited to keep him in San Jose.”

The 25-year-old has chipped in two goals and 11 points over 42 games this season; he's currently out of the lineup with an injury and hasn't played since a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6. He would have been a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer.

Still, he's having the second-best season of his career points-wise, and before the ailment, had led the Sharks in faceoff percentage (52.3 percent), while ranking second in hits (117), blocked shots (36) and shorthanded time on ice (115:05), per the release.

Originally selected in the first-round, 13th overall, by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dellandrea played five seasons split between the Stars and their AHL affiliate.

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His best campaign came back in 2022-23, when he played a full 82-game slate in the big leagues and chipped in 28 points. He added three goals in 15 appearances in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as Dallas was defeated by the eventual champion Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the Western Conference Final.

Following seven years with the Stars organization, the Port Perry, Ontario native was traded to the Sharks in June of 2024 for a fourth-round pick in 2025. He signed a two-year extension with the Sharks at an AAV of $1.3 million a month later, so he'll be getting a slight raise ($1.625 million AAV) over the next two seasons.

In 2024-25, he suited up for 68 games, chipping in eight points. Overall, he's managed 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 261 games split between San Jose and Dallas.

The hope is that he'll be able to return to the lineup soon to help the Sharks, who are 31-26-6 and occupying the top wildcard berth in the Western Conference, advance to the dance for the first time since 2018-19.