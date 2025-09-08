It has been over 10 years since Canada last won a hockey gold medal in the Winter Olympics. That was way back in 2014 at the Sochi Games, where Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby helped Canada claim the top step on the podium. In 2025, Crosby is still among those expected to be part of the team that will represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Also looking to gain a spot on the roster is the much younger San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini.

The 19-year-old Celebrini was recently at the Canadian Olympic orientation camp, where he also caught the eye of Crosby.

“He’s earned the right to be in the conversation,” Crosby said of Celebrini with regard to the latter's chances to claim a forward spot on the national team's roster, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Although Celebrini is a budding star with the Sharks, he still has a long way to go to be in the same conversation with the likes of Crosby, Edmonton Oiler star Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay Lighting vet Brayden Point and two-time Stanley Cup champion Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers, who are all already part of Canada's roster.

Article Continues Below

Whether Celebrini will be able to join them in Italy or not remains to be seen, but being among the 42 invitees to the orientation camp gives the Sharks skater a chance to sneak into the final cut.

Crosby saw firsthand what Celebrini can do on the international stage, as they were teammates on the Canadian team that unfortunately got upset by Denmark at the 2025 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships.

“He’s an incredible player,” Crosby said of Celebrini, who registered six points and finished the tournament with a plus-nine through eight contests. “Just his all-around game at his age is pretty impressive. He’s committed defensively, he competes hard. He’s got a pretty mature game for his age. I think having that experience at worlds can only help. I’m sure he built confidence from that.”

As for his obligations for the Sharks, Celebrini will look to continue his progress with San Jose. During the 2024-25 campaign, his first in the NHL, Celebrini had 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 70 games for a Sharks team that went just 20-50-12.