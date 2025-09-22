The San Jose Sharks began play in the 1991-92 season and moved into the SAP Center in 1993. The Sharks just announced a new 25-year deal to stay at their long-time home. As the team opened pre-season action on Sunday, they unveiled new banners, consolidating the six division titles into one banner and refreshing the others. While the new banners are nice, there was also an egregious error with one of them, claiming a 2015-16 President's Trophy that they did not win.

Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka first posted the error on X, formerly known as Twitter, and fans quickly noticed the error.

Not sure how long it’s been like this, but the Sharks replaced some of their division championship banners with one that lists all of them. The 19 and 12 banners are also on that end of the rink. pic.twitter.com/BKiM5WaraO — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Sharks did win those six division titles and were Western Conference Champions in 2015-16. However, they did not win the Presidents' Trophy that year. The Wahsington Capitals took home the Presidents' Trophy, finishing the season with 120 points. The Sharks finished that season with just 98 points, 22 points shy of winning the trophy. The team was not even first in the conference, actually finishing sixth, and third in the division. They were also 11th in the overall league standings.

The team has won a Presidents' Trophy. In the 2008-09 season, San Jose finished with a 53-18-11 record, giving them 117 points. That was the best record in the NHL by one point over the Boston Bruins that season.

Mistakes Happen

Sharks' president Jonathan Becher said on Sunday that it was a “printing error,” and the team was aware of the issue. He continued, noting that the Sharks “have already ordered a replacement.” The error was potentially from the fact that the team won the Western Conference that year before falling in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

Errors like this happen. This past February, the University of Illinois put up a banner recognizing Terrence Shannon Jr. It was hung upside down. There was also the time Dirk Nowitzki celebrated his 50,000th career NBA minute, with the name “Nowitkzi,” a clear typo on his back. Moreover, the Stanley Cup has multiple errors on the trophy.

Jacques Plante has his name on the trophy five consecutive times from having won the Cup five years in a row with the Montreal Canadiens. His name is spelled differently every time. The 1972 Boston Bruins are the “BQSTQN BRUINS,” on the Cup. Then there is the “Adam Deadmarch” issue. Adam Deadmarsh was reportedly so upset that the trophy was corrected. Now the Sharks get to do a correction of their own, fixing their banner error.