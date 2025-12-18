There's trouble afoot in Cincinnati. Over the last few days, star quarterback Joe Burrow has made some interesting comments to the media. Burrow's visible unhappiness has led to a few theories, ranging from mental health struggles to a trade request happening down the line.

However, there's another uncomfortable theory that's floating around Joe Burrow, one that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green subscribes to. In a recent appearance on NFL insider Jordan Schultz' podcast, the Warriors forward shared his theory that Burrow is not hinting at a trade, but rather his retirement. He cites Andrew Luck as the “blueprint” behind this theory.

“Joe has had some tough injuries,” Green said. “He’s battled a lot. When you start making comments like that, it signals you’re at least possibly thinking about it (retirement). That could be the reason he wants to play these last three games.”

When Schultz said that he just doesn't see that happening, Green was quick to reference Luck's shocking retirement back in 2019.

“Just like you didn’t see Andrew Luck,” Green argued. “No one thought Andrew Luck was about to retire… No one thought that. I think you have more of an indication on this one than you did Andrew Luck if you want to, like, peek through the weeds a little bit.”

Burrow will be entering his sixth season in the NFL next year. During that time, he's experienced a lot of highs, including a miracle run to the Super Bowl in 2021 and another AFC Championship Game appearance the year after. Since then, though, the Bengals quarterback has struggled with injuries. Attributed mostly due to his ailing offensive line, the Bengals star has earned a reputation of being injury-prone.

Burrow had a healthy 2024 season for the first time in ages, but then his Bengals had a troubling defense that actively lost them games. This season, Burrow suffered a toe injury in Week 2 that kept him out for two months. He returned a few weeks ago, making a triumphant return against the Ravens in Week 13, but losing two games since then.