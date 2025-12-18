The Arizona Diamondbacks have emerged as a surprise suitor for free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. However, it was originally expected that they'd have to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte to make all the pieces fit.

As the Diamondbacks continue figuring out their 2026 plans, that may no longer be the case. There is a situation where Arizona signs Bregman and decide to retain Marte, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“A scenario exists in which the Arizona Diamondbacks would both sign free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman and keep second baseman Ketel Marte,” Rosenthal wrote. “Those two, combined with right fielder Corbin Carroll and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, would give the DBacks four of the top position players in the game.”

At the same time, Rosenthal does note that the Diamondbacks are running out of time to trade Marte if they plan on doing so. On the 10th day of the new league year, the second baseman will earn a full no-trade clause.

Article Continues Below

“Arizona owner Ken Kendrick routinely extends his payroll when he believes his team has a chance to win. Yet, even if the DBacks pull off one of their patented free-agent surprises with Bregman, keeping Marte seems unrealistic,” Rosenthal wrote. “Trading him is the best way for the DBacks to address their pitching needs, and this offseason marks their last chance to move him before losing control of the process.”

The Diamondbacks still have a serious decision to make when it comes to Marte. Due to his modest contract and years of control left, he is sure to fetch a strong return on the trade market. At the same time, the second baseman is coming off of back-to-back All-Star seasons.

Bregaman earned the third All-Star nomination of his career in 2025 after hitting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Having him in the same lineup as Marte may be too tantalizing for Arizona to pass up to.