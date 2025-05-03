The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets are set for Game 7 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. St. Louis claimed a huge 5-2 victory on home ice to force the winner-take-all contest on Friday night. This game was certainly chippy throughout. Especially for Blues captain Brayden Schenn, who got into it with his brother, Jets defenseman Luke Schenn.

There was a stoppage in play during the third period. During this time, Blues head coach Jim Montgomery was furious with the officials. While this was going on, Brayden Schenn got into it with his brother Luke from the bench.

Jim Montgomery is HEATED and the Schenn Brothers are CHIRPING EACH OTHER 😱 pic.twitter.com/9RzTEJ26bw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's hard to make out exactly what was said during this exchange. However, the on-ice officials decided there was a line crossed. The Blues captain received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his words toward Luke Schenn during this exchange. After the game, Brayden said the tit-for-tat was merely a spat between brothers.

“That's just brotherly love, that's all. We’re just competing. That’s what we do. I love Luke and he’d say the same thing about me and it’s nothing offside. It’s just the game,” the Blues captain told The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford on Friday night.

“At the end of the day, we’re competing for our teams for the Stanley Cup. It wasn't anything offside where I felt I deserved a two-minute minor, put it that way. It’s in our blood, we like to compete. We said we would at the start of the series and we’re doing it now.”

Luke and the Jets have had a series lead of 2-0 and 3-2 in this first round clash. However, Brayden has helped the Blues mount an impressive comeback. The St. Louis forwards has two goals and three points in six games. One of these goals came in Game 6, which made it 3-1 St. Louis at the time.

The Jets and Blues are set for Game 7 of this series on Sunday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.