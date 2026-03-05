Elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018, Randy Moss is considered one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. While he hasn't played since the 2012 season, Moss still thinks he has something offer the league.

The receiver made a name for himself, catching passes over opposing defenders heads; commonly referred to as “Mossing.” If given the opportunity, Moss believes he still has a few more of those eye-catching grabs in him, via the New Heights podcast.

“I really believe, the way that they changed the rules of the game, that I could really still go out there and give a team close to double digit touchdowns. I really still believe. I can still get up on the rim, I can still dunk a basketball. Just me being able to use my hand-eye coordination and body control, I still think I could maybe get close to 10, 11 touchdowns a season.”

Randy Moss says he could still put up a double digit TD season … and I don’t doubt him @pepsi pic.twitter.com/NwcfG8m3JP — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 5, 2026

The Kelce brothers then asked Moss if he would be willing to suit up. Seeing the Hall of Famer actually back on the field would be one of the biggest shocks in NFL history, after a 14-year layoff and his recent battle with cancer. However, Moss isn't fully turning down the opportunity to return.

“It would have to be the right call, the right team,” Moss said. “Because the only thing I'm really missing right now is a Super Bowl ring. If the right call and the right opportunity came and an opportunity to just come out there and be a red zone threat, I can put that 84 on one more time.”

As teams look for free agency wide receiver help, their immediately attention turns to Alec Pierce or Mike Evans. But perhaps those teams should be considering Moss. In all seriousness though, a 49-year-old Moss pulling his signature move off in 2026 would be one of the more impressive and shocking feats in NFL history.