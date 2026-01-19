The St. Louis Blues are trying to climb out of a hole this year. They are near the bottom of the Western Conference at this time. And it appears as if the Blues are preparing for a potential fire sale at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. On Sunday, they took on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, where a scary incident took place between McDavid and Oskar Sundqvist.

The two veteran players were involved in a collision near the boards during the third period. After the play was whistled dead, some Blues players and an on-ice official began urgently waving for medical personnel. A trainer came onto the ice to help Sundqvist off the ice as the Oilers fans in Edmonton gave Sundqvist a loud ovation.

Oskar Sundqvist leaves the game with an apparent cut after colliding with Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/T4wHdJDHYa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2026

It was speculated that the Blues forward had been cut during the play with McDavid. After the game, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed he did suffer a cut. And thankfully, he avoided the nightmare scenario in this case.

“Jim Montgomery said it was a cut to Sundqvist above the ankle but NOT the achillies,” the Blues head coach said, via Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Sundqvist is an important depth forward for the Blues. So far, he's skated in 39 games, including Sunday's contest. He has three goals and 13 points in these games while skating around 13 and a half minutes per game. Sundqvist is signed through the rest of this season after inking an extension in 2024.

Fans will need to wait for a timeline on Sundqvist's return to the ice, but this is certainly positive news. St. Louis is in action again on Tuesday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.