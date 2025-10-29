The St. Louis Blues have lost a fifth straight game. Last time out, it was a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Head coach Jim Montgomery has been harsh when discussing his team so far this season.

He continued that when discussing the defense after the disappointing loss to the Wings.

“It's shocking to be honest. The amount of Grade-A chances we've given up … something ugly is rearing its head every game,” the head coach said to reporters, according Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

The Blues now have six losses in regulation, giving up five or more goals in all six of those defeats. The team is 31st in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing 4.40 goals per game. Only the San Jose Sharks, who are giving up 4.60 goals per game, are worse.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the team has produced the worst goaltending in the league this year. The Blues are last in the NHL with a combined .840 save percentage. Jordan Binnington is coming off another terrible outing. Against the Red Wings, he gave up four goals on just 19 shots, leading to a .789 save percentage and a 4.23 goals-against average in the game. He is now 35th in the NHL in goals-against average at 3.27 for the season, and 44th in save percentage at .863.

Things get even worse when Joel Hofer is in between the pipes. He has a 5.81 goals-against average and a .793 save percentage this season. There is a clear issue with giving up high-danger chances and goaltending.

The Blues have given up just 254 shots this year, which is the second fewest in the NHL. Regardless, they are tied for second for the most goals given up this year. The penalty kill has also been quite bad, sitting 26th in the NHL in penalty kill percentage this season.

Now last place in the Central Division, the 3-6-1 Blues return home on Thursday to face the Vancouver Canucks, and they'll look to turn things around after a hugely concerning start to the 2025-26 campaign.