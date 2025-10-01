While she did not play, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham showed up to Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces wearing a customized St. Louis Blues jersey.

Unfortunately, her custom jersey did not bring good luck to the team, who lost to the Aces for a chance to advance to the WNBA Finals. Still, it was a cool jersey.

She posted a video of her walking into the arena with Laura Branigan's “Gloria” playing in the background. “LET'S GET IT,” she wrote over the video, tagging the Blues' official Instagram account.

As she posed for the cameras, Cunningham showed off the back of the jersey, which featured her last name and the number eight, which is also her number on the Fever.

It makes sense that Cunningham supports the Blues. She was born in Missouri, and she played college basketball at Missouri prior to her WNBA career.

The Fever's disappointing Game 5 loss to the Aces

The Fever's 2025 season came to an end on September 30, 2025, after losing Game 5 to the Aces in their playoff series. Cunningham was unable to play due to her season-ending injury.

It was a tough season for the Fever, who were hit with the injury bug. Caitlin Clark only played in 13 games this season after playing in 40 in 2024.

Cunningham's injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. She went down with a non-contact injury, immediately grabbing her leg. It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL. That would keep her out for the rest of the season.

Hopefully, Cunningham is ready to go by the time the 2026 season rolls around. She was not wearing a brace when seen in her Blues jersey before Game 5, which is a positive sign.

Cunningham had to step up in Clark's absence. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before her injury occurred. Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her season was ended.

If the Fever had won Game 5, they would have faced Cunningham's former team, the Phoenix Mercury, in the WNBA Finals. Cunningham was drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Mercury. She spent the first six years of her career playing for them.