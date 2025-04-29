It wasn't that long ago that Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper saw a “good sign” that his team would have home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Now, he is singing a different tune following a challenging Game 4 loss to the Florida Panthers in the NHL first round.

The Lightning lost 4-2 and now trail the Panthers 3-1. With his team's backs up against the wall, Cooper wasn't in the mood to take pertinent questions from reporters during the post-game press conference, per B/R Open Ice. And in a very calm, cool, collected way too.

“Getting tiresome answering questions about a hit every single game” he said. Cooper then redirected a question back at the reporters.

“I'll ask you, you asked me the question, why did you ask me the question?,” Cooper said. “Do you have anything to say about it? If anybody in here has something stand up and let me know. Alright let's move on“.

Cooper has been the Lightning's head coach since 2013, the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL.

Cooper led the Lightning to back-to-back two Stanley Cup titles (2020 and 2021) and the playoffs in nine out of his 11 years.

The Lighting led 2-1 heading into the third period. Then, the Panthers scored three goals to win.

The Lightning were dealt a blow in the second period. Forward Brandon Hagel went out after colliding with Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Hagel was suspended after a nasty hit in Game 3 against Panthers Center Aleksander Barkov.

So, in a state of vulnerability, Cooper wasn't having it and knew what lay ahead for his team.

What to expect from the Lightning for Game 5

The Lightning are heading back home for the do-or-die Game 5. An arguably wise strategy would be to try to quell Hagel as much as possible so he doesn't get further penalized.

But beyond that, they need to control possession and take advantage of all opportunities to score. Their captain, Victor Hedman, must lead by example and play disruptive defense.

They will also need a strong showing from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had a nearly flawless performance in Game 3 by stopping 33 out of 34 shots. The Lightning went on to win 5-1.

Finally, the top line can't do it alone. The Lightning will need their lower lines to step up in scoring and defense if they are to get at least one win and stay alive.