DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are hosting the Indiana Fever on Friday night at the American Airlines Center. Fever star Caitlin Clark is not playing due to a groin injury. Before the game, Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was asked if she was looking forward to playing against Clark before her injury absence was announced.

“You hope to play against the full team every single time,” Bueckers told reporters.

The WNBA 2025 No. 1 overall pick later added that she wishes no “injury or no sitting out for everybody in the league.”

It goes without saying, but Clark's injury absence is far from ideal for the Fever. Indiana still features enough depth to compete, however. The Wings are dealing with no shortage of injury trouble of their own.

Tyasha Harris is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Maddy Siegrist is going to miss a significant amount of time due to a knee issue of her own. DiJonai Carrington is currently dealing with a rib injury. Additionally, Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are participating in EuroBasket at the moment.

Article Continues Below

Although they are without five important players, Dallas will remain confident with Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers leading the way. Friday night's contest projects to be a competitive affair.

Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale looking to lead Wings to big win

The Fever hold a 7-8 record while the Wings are 4-12 heading into the game on Friday evening. Indiana may have an advantage in that sense, but the Wings are playing in Dallas. And the Fever are an extremely different team without Clark on the floor.

Regardless of the final outcome, the game will likely be exciting.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Wings hope to earn their fifth victory of the 2025 campaign.