After the Toronto Maple Leafs' disappointing 6–1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, one of their most famous fans took to Instagram to express his support. Justin Bieber, the pop superstar and lifelong Leafs fan, shared his thoughts with his millions of followers, reminding everyone that his loyalty to the team remains strong.

“Don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram post. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.” His post ended with a series of heart emojis, showing his connection to the franchise.

Bieber's connection with the Maple Leafs is well known. Born and raised in Stratford, Ontario, the global superstar has always been open about his love for Toronto's hockey team. He is often spotted rinkside at Scotiabank Arena, cheering in his custom Leafs jersey.

His friendship with Leafs star Auston Matthews has only strengthened his bond with the team. Bieber even collaborated with the Maple Leafs and his fashion brand, Drew House, to release special edition jerseys that became instant hits with fans.

The Game 7 loss was another tough ending for the Leafs, who have struggled to get deep into the playoffs in recent years. Despite the setback, the season still had its positives. The Leafs finished with an impressive 52–26–4 record, clinching the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014.

Their playoff run included a solid performance against the Ottawa Senators, advancing past the first round with resilience and grit. Standout performances from Auston Matthews and William Nylander, along with a surprise shutout by Joseph Woll, gave fans reasons to stay hopeful.

Bieber's message of patience and optimism was a reminder to keep believing that the team is moving in the right direction. Outside of hockey, the 31-year-old pop star has been busy with music projects and spending time with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The couple has been seen at multiple Leafs games this season, often drawing attention with their presence. Bieber is also working on new music, hinting at a busy year ahead.

For Bieber, his post was just a simple show of support for his favorite team. His message reflected his confidence that good things are still to come for the Maple Leafs, a sentiment shared by many fans looking forward to next season.