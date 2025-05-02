The handshake at the end of a hard-fought hockey series is one of the most special traditions in sports. It doesn't get much more physical than playoff hockey, but the players will always find a way to come together at the end and show each other respect. Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews' connection runs much deeper than hockey, and they shared a special moment after their series ended. Matthews' Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Tkachuk's Ottawa Senators in six games, but it won't be the last we see of the rivalry.

The connection the two players share is kind of ironic. They are part of the future of USA Hockey, which is rising after decades of Canadian dominance. No one will soon forget the USA's 4 Nations Face-Off performance, and Tkachuk and Matthews played prominent roles in that tournament.

Ironically, they are captains of two of the six Canadian franchises in the NHL. This enables them to share a special bond as they navigate life as American captains in Canada. It hasn't been easy for either of them, but this series showed that both teams have bright futures. They are heroes in their respective cities, and both showed up on Thursday night.

Related Ottawa Senators NewsArticle continues below
tim stutzle linus ullmark maple leafs senators
Ottawa Senators most to blame for Battle of Ontario loss vs. Leafs
Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube reveals ‘business-like’ Game 6 mentality
Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube reveals ‘business-like’ Game 6 mentality
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates his goal scored in game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre.
Brady Tkachuk’s Game 6 message will get Senators fans hyped

Auston Matthews gets the last laugh over Brady Tkachuk

Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk (7) and forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrate defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) goal against Team Canada during the second period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden
© Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Matthews' inability to come through in big games for the Maple Leafs was becoming a storyline again. No one wanted to silence the doubters more than, which is why you could feel the weight lifting off his shoulders when he opened the scoring in the first period on the powerplay. After William Nylander scored to make it 2-0, Tkachuk willed his team back into the fight by cutting the lead to 2-1.

It was the perfect ending to the series for the Team USA teammates. Matthews proved he could lead a team to a series victory, while Tkachuk proved to everyone that the Senators aren't pushovers. They play two very different styles, but as much as the fanbases don't want to admit it, Tkachuk and Matthews are more alike than you think.