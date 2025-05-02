The handshake at the end of a hard-fought hockey series is one of the most special traditions in sports. It doesn't get much more physical than playoff hockey, but the players will always find a way to come together at the end and show each other respect. Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews' connection runs much deeper than hockey, and they shared a special moment after their series ended. Matthews' Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Tkachuk's Ottawa Senators in six games, but it won't be the last we see of the rivalry.

Tkachuk and Matthews with big respect. #GoSensGo Matthews said he told Brady that he's a wicked competitor and he knows the Sens will be back. pic.twitter.com/t5CxaWF3BM — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The connection the two players share is kind of ironic. They are part of the future of USA Hockey, which is rising after decades of Canadian dominance. No one will soon forget the USA's 4 Nations Face-Off performance, and Tkachuk and Matthews played prominent roles in that tournament.

Ironically, they are captains of two of the six Canadian franchises in the NHL. This enables them to share a special bond as they navigate life as American captains in Canada. It hasn't been easy for either of them, but this series showed that both teams have bright futures. They are heroes in their respective cities, and both showed up on Thursday night.

Auston Matthews gets the last laugh over Brady Tkachuk

Matthews' inability to come through in big games for the Maple Leafs was becoming a storyline again. No one wanted to silence the doubters more than, which is why you could feel the weight lifting off his shoulders when he opened the scoring in the first period on the powerplay. After William Nylander scored to make it 2-0, Tkachuk willed his team back into the fight by cutting the lead to 2-1.

It was the perfect ending to the series for the Team USA teammates. Matthews proved he could lead a team to a series victory, while Tkachuk proved to everyone that the Senators aren't pushovers. They play two very different styles, but as much as the fanbases don't want to admit it, Tkachuk and Matthews are more alike than you think.