It's no stranger that Elias Pettersson didn't have a great season for the Vancouver Canucks. After the team missed the playoffs, general manager Patrik Allvin and President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford explained more about what Pettersson needs to do.

“He’s gonna have to buy into being a complete player,” Rutherford said via Farhan Lalji on X (formerly Twitter). “He’s going to have to buy into working hard.

“Going to have to do that all summer, and he’s going to have to buy into what the coach wants him to.”

Who's the coach, someone might ask? Rich Tochett.

The latter has been adamant that Pettersson needs to be better next season. However, he's done so constructively and helpfully. It hasn't been hurled with insults or passive-aggressive remarks.

The comments have been justified, considering the Canucks traded away JT Miller after the squabbles between he and Pettersson.

With the franchise rallying around the Swedish winger, it's time for him to put his money where his mouth is. One rough season won't define a player, but it could define the next few seasons if things don't change.

Canucks' Elias Pettersson needs to step up

This season was the worst of Pettersson's career. For starters, he had 45 points in 64 games, the worst of his career. Although his confidence was greatly affected, it didn't make sense.

The season prior, Pettersson posted 89 points in 82 games. His production dropped by half, which shocked many. As a result, the Canucks had some decisions to make.

There is some optimism, though, amidst the disappointing season. Pettersson is only 26 and has more time to grow. Not to mention, he's made the All-Star Game in the past two seasons.

Pettersson and Miller led the Canucks in total points. However, the ongoing tension between the two didn't make matters any better.

For starters, Miller was much more abrasive than Pettersson. While his style wouldn't mesh well, Miller's success made it more than palpable.

On the flip side, Pettersson is more shy and reserved. He lets his play do all of the talking. As a result, the two beefed and Miller was sent to the New York Rangers.

Now, this will be Pettersson's first season without Miller. He's being asked to take a larger role, as a playmaker and a goal-scorer. Still, he might need to learn to be assertive for his teams to have success.

Either way, the expectations are starting to mount up for the Swedish winger, but they are ones he can exceed.