The Vancouver Canucks had a rough 2024-25 season that has resulted in their missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. One player at the forefront of the team this season is forward Elias Pettersson. He had some sort of issue with JT Miller during the season before Miller was traded. And he had an overall disappointing season on the ice.

At one point, Pettersson was emerging as one of the best young centers in the NHL. He reached the 100-point mark in 2022-23 and helped Vancouver make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. This season, however, was a much different story.

The Canucks star had 15 goals and 45 points for his team this past season. He did struggle with injury, as he missed the last 12 games of the year with an oblique injury. However, this performance is far below the standard the Canucks know he can perform to. Major changes certainly must take place, according to Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.

“I think he'll tell you that his preparation has to get better,” Tocchet said, via NHL.com's Kevin Woodley. “There's no secret, if you want to be a great player, you have to prepare, almost to that obsessive type of preparation. … He's got to practice better. … He's learning and do I think he will do those things? I do, I really do. I think I can bank on him taking this information, going away for four months, and make sure he has a plan and the plan has to change. I'm not sure he can train the same way … to be honest with you that's got to change.”

Pettersson signed an eight-year contract extension during the 2023-24 season. This deal carries a cap hit of $11.6 million through the 2031-32 season. The Canucks star receives no-trade protection on July 1, 2025 as part of this contract, as well. With change on the horizon in Vancouver, Pettersson is a player to monitor throughout the offseason.