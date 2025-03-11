Jake DeBrusk and the Vancouver Canucks are fighting for their playoff lives following the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Every point matters now that the season is less than 20 games away from its conclusion. Vancouver had a chance to earn some needed points against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. However, the Rick Tocchet-led team fell on home ice to Dallas by the score of 4-1.

DeBrusk signed with the Canucks in the offseason to improve their depth in the top-six. However, he has had some ups and downs with the team throughout the season. This was on display for all to see on Sunday night. The Canucks winger played less than 13 minutes in the loss to the Stars. And after the game, head coach Rick Tocchet included him in a list of players who needed to earn their ice time.

DeBrusk did not immediately respond to those comments. In fact, he did not speak on them until Monday morning. But when he did address the criticism, the veteran forward reluctantly admitted he saw where his head coach was coming from.

“I hate to say that I agree with him because you don't want to admit that,” DeBrusk said, via Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre. “But at the same point, he's just calling a spade a spade. You know, I was pretty pissed off, to be honest with you. Pretty embarrassed. But at the same time, I mean, I wasn't doing enough to help the team win. And Toc's an honest guy, an honest coach. He’s one of the reasons why I signed here.”

Canucks' Jake DeBrusk addresses playing with new linemates

Jake DeBrusk initially signed with the Canucks to play alongside Elias Pettersson. Vancouver hoped giving Pettersson a reliable veteran goal scorer could help the struggling center find his game again. However, it didn't work. Pettersson's struggles remain, and DeBrusk has been given new linemates.

The former Boston Bruins forward is now playing alongside Brock Boeser and Pius Suter. The trio have skated in four games together to this point, and it has produced some good results. All three players have scored a goal within these last four games. DeBrusk said he hopes to give his linemates some better opportunities moving forward.

“Playing with Brock and Sutes, you know, we've all scored,” DeBrusk said, via MacIntyre. “Sutes has a career high (with 16 goals). Brock's not necessarily where he wants to be in terms of totals (18 goals, 38 points). But I've got to do a better job of getting those guys some looks, too. We've got to just generate more chaos.”

The Canucks are 29-23-11 after the loss on Sunday night. Vancouver remains well within reach of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. However, they need to start stringing together victories. DeBrusk and his teammates hit the ice once again on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.