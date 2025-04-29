The Vancouver Canucks and Rick Tocchet are going to part ways. This was not a traditional firing, as the team originally declined his option to work on a long-term extension. But just days later, the two sides are parting ways. Sportsnet Elliotte Friedman broke the news Tuesday afternoon.

“There is word this afternoon that Rick Tocchet will not be returning as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks,” Friedman reported. “Believe there will be a full statement with his rationale in the next little while…but add Vancouver to the teams looking for a new bench boss.”

Tocchet was the Canucks head coach for two full seasons, coming in during the 2022-23 season. In 200 games, he won 108 games, but he also won the Pacific Division and the Jack Adams Award last year. But the 2024-25 season was a disaster in Vancouver, with a locker-room rift forcing a trade of JT Miller. They missed the playoffs with only 90 points.

The Canucks are now the eight team to fire their coach this offseason. They should look to bring in a veteran coach who can cool the temperature of the locker room while still getting the most out of this roster. Every candidate will be asked how they will get the most out of Elias Pettersson, who had his worst season this year.

Tocchet is now a free agent with a big connection to an open job. He played 11 seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers, who ended last season by firing John Tortorella. 508 of his 952 career points came in the Orange and Black, and he fits the organization perfectly.

Friedman reported that the Canucks could keep Tocchet if they made him the highest-paid coach in franchise history. Many assume now that they did not reach that level. If the Flyers do, they could land a former star behind the bench.