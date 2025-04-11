The Vancouver Canucks are finally ending a disastrous 2024-25 season. A rift between JT Miller and Elias Pettersson forced the trade of the former and a soap opera of a season. They went from division champs in 2023-24 to missing the playoffs in 2024-25 and have big decisions to make. The Canucks are unlikely to bring back forward Brock Boeser, according to himself when speaking after Thursday's game.

Brock Boeser, who's a pending UFA, says he does not expect to return to the Canucks next season (h/t @imacSportsnet) pic.twitter.com/yoXhnvCuf8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Honestly, it's unlikely at this point,” Boeser told Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. “It sucks. It's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things.”

The Canucks did sell off some pieces at the NHL Trade Deadline, including defenseman Carson Soucy. Because of Boeser's expiring contract and the reported separation in contract negotations, many thought he could be moved. General manager Patrik Alvin said that he did field calls on Boeser but did not get what he wanted in a viral response.

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me,” Allvin said. He also said the team spoke with Boeser's camp about a contract extension in the days before the deadline.

The Canucks should have traded Brock Boeser

Later reporting connected Boeser to the Carolina Hurricanes, who picked up two first-rounders from the Dallas Stars when trading Mikko Rantanen. But that trade did not get through the system quickly enough to flip a pick for Boeser. If the Canucks were getting offered a first-round pick at any point, they should have taken it.

The Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild are the most obvious fits for Boeser this offseason. He has high offensive upside, which both of those teams need. He is from Minnesota, which makes the Wild connection even stronger. But the Hurricanes may be able to offer him more money after the Rantanen extension fell through.

As for the Canucks, they have big decisions to make this offseason. They won't have JT Miller or Brock Boeser next year, and Elias Pettersson has had two bad seasons in a row. They may be moving on from Thatcher Demko, and Rick Tocchet has been connected to the Flyers' opening. It will likely be an active offseason for Vancouver.

The Canucks and Boeser are likely done, so where would you like to see Boeser end up?