The Vancouver Canucks' playoff hopes are fading and it appears one of their best players could be done for the season.

Elias Pettersson suffered an upper-body injury on March 22 and hasn't played since. Insider Elliotte Friedman said it's “unlikely” he suits up again before the campaign comes to a close, as revealed on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday:

The Canucks standout found his name in trade rumors earlier this season after a reported rift with JT Miller. He was ultimately shipped off to the New York Rangers, while Pettersson stayed put. While the Swede has struggled in 2024-25, he was playing better before the injury, scoring four goals and tallying six assists in eight games. Pettersson was finally starting to find a rhythm.

But, overall, he's put up just 45 points this season, including 15 goals and 30 helpers. That's a career-low. The Canucks are certainly expecting more from a player who signed an eight-year extension worth $11.6 million per season last March. Considering they did trade Miller, it's likely that Pettersson isn't going anywhere. That being said, this club does need their highest-paid player to find his best again. His production will be key in just how competitive they will be moving forward.

Vancouver is sitting eight points out of the final Wild Card spot with only five games to go. It's been an underwhelming season for the reigning Pacific Division champions, but there's still optimism for the future with a solid core intact.

The Canucks also have a difficult schedule to finish up the season. They face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night and also have matchups with the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. It may be best for Pettersson to simply rest up and get healthy for 2025-26 because making the playoffs feels next to impossible at this point.