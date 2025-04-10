The Nashville Predators made a big splash in last year's free agency when they acquired Steven Stamkos. It wasn't the only money they spent, as they also signed Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. They looked ready for plenty of success, but now they sit in 30th place in the league and only have the draft to anticipate. It'd be hard to imagine that the Predators would entertain the idea of a Stamkos trade, but it might be in their best interest. Would the Canucks be the team to contact to facilitate a trade?

The Canucks took a massive step back this season after their surprising 2023-24 campaign. It has been a rocky couple of seasons for Vancouver, and the fanbase is left searching for answers. Many believed last season would be a step in the right direction towards contending, but the Canucks surprised everyone by getting first in the Pacific Division. Their playoff run fell short in the second round to the Edmonton Oilers, but there was renewed hope. The Canucks entered this season with enormous expectations, but failed to live up to the weight.

Why would the Canucks want Steven Stamkos?

Vancouver traded JT Miller to the New York Rangers this season, as he became the scapegoat for their struggles. It started to look like the wrong decision in the Elias Pettersson vs. Miller debate, but Pettersson has been performing better lately. The Swedish centerman still needs some insurance behind him at center on the second line, and Thomas Drance from The Athletic believes that Stamkos could be that option.

“Older centre on a risky contract: Steven Stamkos. Any chance that the Nashville Predators just want a mulligan on their 2024 offseason? Any chance that Stamkos, who played for Rick Tocchet in Tampa Bay but has a full no-move clause, would be interested in playing in Canada (given that he declined to do so when he was an unrestricted free agent)? Maybe not, but Stamkos had a tough first season in Nashville. He's still a lethal shooter and would bring leadership qualities to a team that could use them.”

The trade makes sense from the Predators' point of view. Stamkos wasn't as good a player as they thought he'd be, and paying him $8 million for the next three years might not be appetizing for Barry Trotz. The question would be why taking on that contract would be a good idea for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes will be taking a massive raise in two years, and if Thatcher Demko can put in a healthy 2025-26, he will also fetch a mighty contract next offseason.

Interest should be low for Canucks

Vancouver has plenty more problems than filling that No. 2 center hole, and placing Stamkos there might not give the return people think it will. The question was how Stamkos would play away from his career-long home in Tampa Bay without elite players like Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. The answer was that he didn't fare well. He has been a point-per-game player for most of his career, or at least close to those numbers. However, he has just 51 points in 78 games this season.

The sniper's goal totals have also taken a hit. He needs three goals over his last four games to reach the 30-goal plateau. It'd be the first time he didn't reach that mark in an 82-game season since 2017-18. Is it an anomaly for the 35-year-old, or is it a sign of an injury-plagued career catching up to him? Regardless, Stamkos might not be the best fit for a team like the Canucks who aren't sure what direction they are heading. It'd be interesting to let Brock Boeser walk in free agency and bring in Stamkos on his salary.

Are the Canucks realistically Stanley Cup contenders over the remainder of Stamkos' contract? It might be more valuable to acquire someone who more closely aligns with the core's age.