Filip Hronek exploded for 48 points in 81 games in his first season with the Vancouver Canucks, which earned him an eight-year, $58 million contract extension. It seemed like a slight overpay in a season where the Canucks overachieved, but Vancouver was happy with Hronek's offensive production and plus-33 rating. Vancouver thought they had a defensive tandem of Hronek and Quinn Hughes they could build on, but they are now in a difficult spot.

The Canucks have an intriguing future ahead of them. Their offense performed well last season, but it wasn't easy to see them replicating that success with this group. It felt like there would be some regression, but not to the level they've regressed this season. The reality is likely somewhere in the middle, but some recent trade rumors and team upheaval have the Canucks wondering what exactly the future looks like.

The Canucks have some new young defensemen making their team debuts this season, namely their second Elias Pettersson. Vancouver also acquired Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers, who they hope can be a solid right-shot defensive defenseman who can eventually fill Tyler Myers' role.

Vancouver also has intriguing young defense prospects, namely Tom Willander, Sawyer Mynio and Jett Woo. Some pieces in their pipeline can fill Hronek's responsibilities at a much cheaper value if they attempt to move on from their recently signed right-shot defenseman. It'll come down to Patrik Allvin's desire to change the team's core and whether he feels Hronek is still a player he wants to keep around for that process.

Canucks are heading towards a retool with or without Filip Hronek

The Canucks have until July 1 to trade Hronek before a no movement clause kicks in. He will hold that designation for three years before moving to a modified no-trade clause in 2028-29. Vancouver will be on the hook for Hronek's contract until the end of the 2031-32 season if they don't move him before July 1. Hronek is 28, which means he'll be 36 when the contract ends, which isn't ideal for a team whose future is up in the air.

The Canucks traded JT Miller to the New York Rangers earlier this season after his relationship with Elias Pettersson soured. Pettersson has been struggling since the breakup, which leads many to wonder if Vancouver traded the wrong star. The future of Brock Boeser in Vancouver also took a dangerous turn at the trade deadline after disheartening comments from general manager Patrik Allvin.

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me,” Allvin told reporters at Rogers Arena.

Does a long-time Canuck want to hear that every team in the league doesn't think he is valuable? It will not bode well for Allvin when he attempts to negotiate a deal with Boeser this offseason. With Boeser and Miller gone, the Canucks look like a much different team. Rick Tocchet isn't guaranteed to return next season, as there seems to be some tension between him and the team's top players.

The Canucks will try to hold on to Pettersson and Hughes to maintain some semblance of their core. However, it feels like everything else could be up for grabs. Is it smart for the Canucks to retain Filip Hronek making $7.25 million annually into his age 36 season?