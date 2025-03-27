Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Tuesday that Alex Pietrangelo might miss the entire three-game road trip. The defenseman was pulled from the lineup just before Vegas' 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

“I don't know if he'll play on this trip, but I don't expect anything to be long term there,” said the Golden Knights head coach after the game.

The Golden Knights dominated the Wild with a 5-1 win, shutting down scoring chances and delivering a strong defensive performance. However, there’s a clear reason Pietrangelo is now listed as day-to-day. A lingering issue has hampered him all season, gradually affecting his play. Some time off could be exactly what he needs to regain form for the playoff push.

Vegas fans have been vocal about Alex Pietrangelo’s struggles this season, with some calling him a liability throughout his 2024-25 campaign. A costly turnover on January 30 stands out as a prime example, as it directly led to the team dropping two points. Ilya Samsonov did his best in net, but Cole Sillinger capitalized on the rebound, sealing the mistake.

Another costly mistake on March 15 resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, adding to the frustration among fans. Pietrangelo’s lapses have directly contributed to lost points, making his absence from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild less surprising. With the Golden Knights boasting solid depth on defense, some time off could benefit the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Alex Pietrangelo withdrawing from 4 Nations Face-Off

Revisiting the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters, Alex Pietrangelo was initially named to Team Canada's lineup. However, he later withdrew, citing a need to focus on the Stanley Cup playoff push and allow his body time to recover. With the demands of an 82-game NHL season, his decision reflected a commitment to his team's postseason aspirations.

His decision drew criticism from some Canadian fans, with some even labeling him a “traitor.” However, at 35 years old, Pietrangelo is no longer in the early stages of his career. Since entering the league as a rookie with the St. Louis Blues in 2008, he has logged significant minutes season after season. Now, he finds himself on a day-to-day designation due to a lower-body injury.

Pietrangelo has recorded 32 points this season, tallying four goals and 28 assists across 67 games, while leading the Golden Knights in average ice time at 22:29 per game. Vegas still has two matchups left on its road trip, facing the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Tomas Hertl remained behind as the Golden Knights hit the road, sidelined by an upper-body injury sustained during Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The forward has been a key offensive weapon for Vegas, leading the team with 31 goals and ranking third with 59 points across 70 games.

He’s been particularly hot lately, netting eight goals in his last 10 appearances. The Golden Knights (42-20-8) currently sit atop the Pacific Division, holding a five-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings.