The Vegas Golden Knights fans love Ivan Barbashev for his performance in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which led to the team's first title. He did it again on Saturday night with an overtime winning goal. The Golden Knights would have faced a massive deficit if they had lost to the Minnesota Wild. However, Barbashev's heroics guarantee that this series will go at least six games.

Barbashev had his most productive season in a Golden Knights uniform, despite missing 12 games with an injury. He had 23 goals and 28 assists in 70 games, the second-best season of his career. His previous career-high was in 2021-22 with the St. Louis Blues when he had 60 points in 81 games. However, it hadn't been a good start to the postseason for Barbashev, as he had no points in three games with a -3 rating.

The Golden Knights needed their integral players to step up to get back in this series, and they accomplished that task. Barbashev had a goal and an assist, while Tomas Hertl recorded the same stat line. Nicolas Roy was the third forward to achieve a two-point night.

Ivan Barbashev is a clutch player

The Golden Knights acquired Barbashev at the 2023 trade deadline because of his Stanley Cup pedigree. He was integral to the St. Louis Blues' miraculous cup win in 2019, and Vegas hoped he'd do the same for them.

The part the Golden Knights didn't expect was how much of an offensive contributor Barbashev would be in 2023. He was important for the Blues, but in more of a bottom-six energy role than a point-producer. It was the opposite when he got into the playoffs in 2023, as he tallied 18 points in 22 games and was on the shortlist to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

If this game gets Barbashev's offense rolling, the Golden Knights could have a good postseason. Vegas has a deep forward group, but they've needed someone to take charge in this playoff. Jack Eichel should eventually catch fire if the Golden Knights make a run, but Barbashev continuing his clutch legacy and being a good complementary piece would be an X-Factor for a deep run.