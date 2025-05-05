The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of a likely entertaining series. For Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, the matchup with him and Connor McDavid should be a cinematic one.

Still, the Vegas center understands what the Canadian star brings to the table. Ahead of the second-round series, Eichel detailed why the Oilers' pair of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is so lethal, via Shawn Roarke of NHL.com.

“They can hurt you a lot of different ways,” Eichel said. “They are both dynamic offensively. They can hurt you with the puck on their stick, they can create a lot for the other people on the ice with them, and they can create a lot for themselves.

“Two of the best players in our game, and we are going to need to account for them when they are on the ice. They do a lot of damage. Understand that you need to contain them and do what you can to do that.”

Notice that Eichel never said to stop the duo, but rather, to contain them. After all, Draisaitl and McDavid are likely the best one-two punch in the league.

The German winger led the NHL in total goals scored. If McDavid wasn't injured, he likely would've led in assists yet again.

Jack Eichel sees Golden Knights challenge with Connor McDavid, Oilers

As Eichel said, both players are extremely dynamic. Although McDavid is more of a facilitator than a goal-scorer, he can turn into one when necessary.

The same goes for Draisaitl. Both can play interchangeably off of one another, depending on what the game script is.

This doesn't make matters easier, as Eichel had offensive struggles for the Golden Knights during the series against the Minnesota Wild.

Now, Vegas is facing arguably the most explosive and dynamic offense in the NHL. Still, the 2.61 goals allowed per game isn't bad, considering they score over three per game.

Not to mention, Edmonton had to play from behind a couple of times in the Los Angeles Kings series. A main key for the Golden Knights could be to force the Oilers to play from behind.

It can turn into desperate hockey where there are unnecessary penalties, and it can play into the Golden Knights' hands.

Either way, Eichel knows the challenge of defending McDavid, Draisaitl, and the entire Oilers squad. Two 50+ win teams will square off in a thrilling series.

Both McDavid and Eichel will be focal points for their respective teams, which is why the secound-round should be a series full of excitement and unpredictability.