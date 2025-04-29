The Vegas Golden Knights picked up a big Game 4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. This win drew the two teams level at two games apiece. Entering Game 5, this series could certainly go either way. Especially if the Golden Knights can get star forward Jack Eichel going again offensively.

Eichel had an excellent 2024-25 regular season. He scored 28 goals while recording a career-high 94 points in 77 games. The Golden Knights star emerged as one of the better playmakers in the game. However, he has just one assist through four games in this series. Eichel knows he needs to improve his game if his team is to win this series.

“My job is to get to the net, play my game, maybe attack when I have the opportunity a little bit more,” Eichel said Monday, via Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com. “Give (the Wild) credit, they have been doing a good job. Obviously, I have to be better, whether it’s creating things off the cycle or creating things off the rush on my own or generating things for my teammates. Just try to be more dynamic and make more of an impact offensively.”

There is some concern over his lack of production. Eichel has produced in past postseasons. In fact, he was a primary reason the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023. One person who is not concerned about Eichel, however, is his head coach.

“I have no issues with Jack at all,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said, via Roarke. “I think he has been the victim of some bad luck on the plus/minus side. He’s always been a plus player here, so I am not going to read too much into that. Offensively, we are trying to help as much as we can.”

The Golden Knights and Wild play Game 5 of this series on Tuesday night. Whoever wins that contest will be one game away from advancing to the second round. Vegas undoubtedly hopes Eichel can find his scoring touch as the team closes in on advancing to the next stage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.