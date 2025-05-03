ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Second Round on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Two title contenders collide as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Oilers and Golden Knights split the season series with the home team winning each game. Now the two teams face off again with a lot on the line.

The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the First Round, beating them for the fourth consecutive season to advance to the Second Round. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights defeated the Wild also in six games, clinching the series at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Game 1 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +105

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TBA

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid proved the doubters wrong again, powering the Oilers to another series victory over the Kings. Significantly, he had another good series with two goals and nine assists.

Leon Draisaitl won Game 4 in overtime, which proved pivotal, as it evened the series and helped give the Oilers a fighting chance. He had three goals and seven assists in the series despite not scoring in Game 6.

Zach Hyman finally arrived, tallying a goal and an assist in Game 6. Now, he comes into the Second Round with two goals and three assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a goal and an assist. He has three goals and two assists. However, the Oilers also got secondary scoring from Connor Brown, who scored three goals and made two assists. Meanwhile, defenseman Evan Bouchard had four assists.

The first two games against the Kings were awful, as goalie Stuart Skinner played dreadful hockey. Ultimately, Calvin Pickard took over and went 4-0 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893. Pickard needs to level up and the defense in front of him must play better to limit any chances for the Golden Knights.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl can continue to play at a high level, while Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman continue to produce, and Brown also keeps getting chances. Likewise, the defense must tighten up, and Pickard must make saves.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

Pavel Dorofeyev did not play in Game 6 due to an injury. Regardless, the Golden Knights still managed three goals without their top scorer and were able to put the Minnesota Wild away.

Overall, there were some hiccups in this series. Jack Eichel struggled often, and it has been a recurring theme for him and other top scorers. But he and others persevered. So far, Eichel has tallied one goal and four assists, while Mark Stone has added two goals and two assists. Tomas Hertl has added three goals and two assists.

The defense has added some supplementary scoring. Significantly, Brayden McNabb has three assists, while Shea Theodore has two goals and two assists.

Adin Hill struggled in the series against the Wild, going 4-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880. Now he and the defense must tighten things up and play better, cutting down the shooting lanes. Moreover, they must shut down McDavid and Draisaitl.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if Eichel, Stone, and Hertl can find open space and fire pucks at the net to set up good scoring opportunities. Then, the defense must not let McDavid or Draisaitl dictate the outcome of this game while also containing Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Oilers lost the opening game of the Second Round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling 5-4 to the Vancouver Canucks. Ultimately, they won the series in seven games, winning in Vancouver.

The Golden Knights last played a Game 1 in the Second Round two seasons ago. Coincidentally, it was against the Oilers, whom they defeated 6-4 in a series they eventually won in six games. It is the only series the teams have played previously.

As good as the Oilers played in the final four games, they have always been weak against elite teams that can play good defense. While the Kings did it for two games, the Golden Knights have proven they can do it for a full series. I can see history repeating itself with the Golden Knights using an empty-net goal to cover the spread.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+194)