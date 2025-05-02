Big-name players must step up in big-time moments, and that's what the Vegas Golden Knights' stars did in their round one victory over the Minnesota Wild. It might not have happened right away, as there were some struggles for Jack Eichel and Mark Stone early in the series. However, when their team needed them most, the pair led them to the second round. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy recognized their contributions in the post-game press conference.

“Our top guys are a lot more impactful in the last three games than the first three,” Cassidy said. “That's probably the story right there.”

Like any good coach, Cassidy didn't name anyone specifically in his press conference. The good thing is, he doesn't have to name anyone to get his point across. Cassidy does a good job of sending messages to his players without ruffling any feathers, making him one of the best bench bosses in the league. The Golden Knights play hard for him, explaining why they won the Stanley Cup in his first year behind the bench.

Golden Knights struggled early in the series

Vegas' success is directly related to the production of its top players. The Wild looked like they controlled the series through the first three games, which correlates with Eichel and Stone's contributions. They held a 2-1 series lead before the Golden Knights rallied to win three consecutive games and take the victory in six.

Eichel had zero points through the first three games, while Stone was also kept off the scoresheet. It's an outdated way of assessing a player's worth, but it's also worth noting that they combined as a -10 in the plus/minus category. Cassidy needed them to step up in the subsequent games for Vegas to have any chance.

They both lived up to their end of the deal, as Eichel recorded a goal and four assists over the last three games. The same goes for Stone, who had two goals and two assists over that span. It won't get any easier for the Golden Knights as they await the Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings series winner, and Cassidy will hope that Stone and Eichel can outclass whoever they match up against.