The New York Rangers have undergone a massive overhaul this season. From trading Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, and Ryan Lindgren and adding JT Miller, they have been active in the trade market. Rangers general manager Chris Drury issued a memo early in the season, putting Trouba and Chris Kreider firmly on the trade market. As the trade deadline approaches, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today reports that a Kreider deal may not happen that soon.

“One league source believes a trade is still possible this week, but others point to a summer transaction as the more likely scenario,” Mercogliano wrote. “Kreider has two more years on his contract at an AAV of $6.5 million, so this isn't a situation that needs to be resolved immediately. But whether it's now or later, signs are pointing toward the Rangers parting ways with the franchise's all-time leading playoff goal-scorer.

Mercogliano added that sources are telling him that Kreider is being shopped and could be moved for the right return. But the Rangers are in a playoff spot entering Wednesday's action. Could that prevent a Kreider trade? Or is Drury committed to selling amid a bizarre season?

The Rangers could continue their trade flurry into the summer even if they make the playoffs.

The Rangers need fresh faces for 2025-26

Since making the JT Miller trade on Jan. 31, the Rangers are 7-4 and have shot into a playoff spot. The Eastern Conference wild card race is deep and a hot stretch like that changed everything. But even with that change, they still sent Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche.

That shows what Drury's motive is for this Rangers squad. He wants to put a fresh lineup on the ice for 2025-26 and give Igor Shesterkin a great team to play behind. That is their only chance to win a Stanley Cup, especially considering Artemi Panarin's contract is expiring soon.

Kreider will be 35 years old when he needs a new contract after the 2025-26 season. With that goal in mind, the Rangers would likely not re-sign him after this deal. That means they should trade him to any team willing to pay a pick to take on his full contract. That will help them attack free agency to find a replacement for Kreider.

What will the Rangers do before Friday's trade deadline? If they don't trade Kreider, they could make an addition to sneak into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.