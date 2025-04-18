ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild will travel to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The T-Mobile Arena will be wild, as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Wild-Golden Knights Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Wild and Golden Knights have faced off once in the playoffs, with the Knights winning an exhilarating seven-game series 4-3. Now, the teams will meet again. The Golden Knights swept the season series, including two wins in Minneapolis. It will be a huge test for the Wild, as they play a team that is heavily favored. Can they finally solve the Golden Knights? Or, will the Golden Knights dominate them again?

Here are the Wild-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Wild-Golden Knights Game 1 Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +152

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Wild vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have balanced the push for the playoffs and the Marc-Andre Fleury retirement tour. Ultimately, it has not been easy for the Wild, as they have hovered around the wildcard spot, only succeeding in making the playoffs because they had done just enough to win.

Kirill Kaprizov has recently returned and will be a major boost for a team that has struggled to score goals this season. Amazingly, his skills and ability to skate all over the ice make him an ideal threat. But Kaprizov needs help. Therefore, guys like Matt Boldy must step up. Boldy tallied 27 goals and 46 assists this season. Likewise, Marco Rossi added 24 goals and 36 assists. Mats Zuccarello has remained stout even as he edges toward the end of his career. Significantly, he scored 19 goals and 35 assists. Frederick Gaudreau can be a contributor in this series, as he had 18 goals and 19 assists this season.

The Wild have succeeded this season because of their tight defense and goaltending. However, they have been inconsistent. The Wild ranked 15th in goals against but were particularly weak on the penalty kill, ranking 30th. Therefore, they must find ways to slow down a potent Vegas offense. It all starts with goalie Filip Gustavsson, who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. Ultimately, he might need to stand on his head to snag this game, possibly.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can generate multiple scoring chances and Kaprizov can dominate. Then, they must avoid taking penalties

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Stanley Cup is the goal, as the Golden Knights attempt to win their second championship in three seasons. Yet, the Knights will have some issues and may not survive if they cannot stay healthy.

Jack Eichel is back after undergoing some injury issues of his own. Significantly, he finished the season with 28 goals and 66 assists through 77 games. Eichel will be the first player the Golden Knights turn to for an early scoring opportunity. Meanwhile, Mark Stone will be ready after scoring 19 goals and 48 assists. Tomas Hertl is one to watch as he tallied 32 goals and 29 assists. Likewise, Shea Theodore has added seven goals and 50 assists. Pavel Dorofeyev will have a chance to do some damage after scoring 35 goals and 17 assists.

Adin Hill will be the goalie in the net and finished the season with a record of 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. So far, he has handled the Wild well and will be locked in as he attempts to take down the Wild again.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can continue using their skating abilities and skills to generate numerous offensive chances. Then, their defense must remain stout and contain Kaprizov, not letting the superstar fire any good shots at the net.

Final Wild-Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Wild have a tough challenge ahead of them. Unfortunately, they have not been able to beat the Golden Knights. The Wild are also 1-3 in their past four games against the Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Center, while also going 2-2 against the spread on the road.

The Golden Knights are still one of the most dangerous teams. Having that top line with Eichel gives them a huge edge. Plus, their depth is exceptional. I can see the Golden Knights capitalizing on that. Therefore, I have the Golden Knights starting the playoffs with a bang while covering the spread at home.

Final Wild-Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+140)